Stanford vs. USC odds heading into game week

Stanford appears as distressed as USC has been the past several season ahead of the Stanford Cardinal facing the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 11th at 10:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Stanford proved largely ineffective in a 24-7 loss to Kansas State in Arlington, TX, on Saturday. The Cardinal offense were shutout until late in the fourth quarter and produced just 233 yards of offense on 4.5 yards per play. Starting quarterback Tanner McKee had an efficient but non-explosive afternoon, going 15-18 through the air for 118 yards and a touchdown. They’ll need more if they want to keep pace with the Trojans.

USC handled an upset-minded San Jose State team in Week 1, grabbing a 30-7 win to take some early pressure off Clay Helton. The Trojans were strong offensively with QB Kedon Slovis tossing two touchdowns, but needed 17 points in the final period to create the sizable margin of victory. Up next is a Stanford squad coming off a 24-7 loss to Kansas State. David Shaw appears to be on the hot seat as well, creating an intriguing storyline for this showdown of Pac-12 heavyweights.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -17.5

Total: 51

Moneyline: Stanford +600, USC -900

Line Movement

Opening Spread: USC -13.5

Opening Total: 50.5

Key Injuries

Stanford

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot

USC

DL Korey Foreman is questionable with a groin

CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist

WR Gary Bryant Jr. is questionable with a hamstring

HB Darwin Barlow is questionable with a hamstring

TE Josh Falo is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

