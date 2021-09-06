UNLV vs. Arizona State odds heading into game week

The sportsbooks won’t even put a moneyline on this one as the UNLV Rebels face the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, AZ on Saturday, September 11th at 10:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

UNLV begins another rebuild as Marcus Arroyo begins Year 2 in the desert, but the rebuilding on Harmon Avenue is as frequent as the nearby Las Vegas Strip. Eastern Washington beat the Rebels 35-33 in double overtime to open this season, with UNLV quarterbacks Doug Brumfield and Justin Rogers combining to go 12-23 for 140 yards and an interception.

The team averaged 4.5 yards per carry against the Thunderbirds, but allowed 471 yards at home to an FCS team. They might want to give Tate Martell a shot at quarterback if he’s healthy after his thumb surgery.

The Sun Devils dominated Southern Utah, forcing QB Justin Miller into three interceptions while being efficient offensively themselves. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was an easy 10-12 for 132 yards before being lifted after a big hit in the 41-14 rout. It’s a big year for Herm Edwards in Tempe and his team has started off the year well. The Sun Devils might actually have an easier time with this week’s opponent.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona State -33

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Not available

Line Movement

Opening Spread: ASU -34.5

Opening Total: 54.5

Key Injuries

UNLV

QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb

Arizona State

WR Elijah Badger is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

QB Jayden Daniels is probable with an undisclosed ailment

