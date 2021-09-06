Odds for Cowboys vs. Bucs heading into Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. The Bucs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions with Tom Brady at quarterback while the Cowboys hope to get back to the playoffs with a healthy Dak Prescott and a talented receiving group.

UPDATE: The Cowboys will be without Zack Martin due to COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Cowboys vs. Bucs

Current point spread: Bucs -7.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Bucs -365, Cowboys +280

Opening point spread: Bucs -6

Opening point total: 52

Early pick: Buccaneers -7.5

The Cowboys are loaded offensively, but Prescott’s health is a question mark heading into the Week 1 showdown. The quarterback has gotten several MRIs on his shoulder and even though he’s expected to suit up against the Bucs, it’s tough to say he’ll be 100 percent. Tampa Bay’s defense is well-equipped to handle Dallas’ attack and Tom Brady should carve up the Cowboys on the other side. Even though odds moving in Tampa’s favor may sway bettors off the Bucs, it’s hard to bet against Brady even at his advanced age.

