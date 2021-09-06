Odds for Eagles vs. Falcons approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles both enter the 2021 campaign with new coaches at the helm in Arthur Smith and Nick Sirianni respectively. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan hopes to lead the Falcons back to the playoffs, while second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts attempts to cement his role as Philadelphia’s franchise player.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Eagles vs. Falcons

Current point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Falcons -190, Eagles +160

Opening point spread: Falcons -3

Point total: 47.5

Early pick: Eagles +3

The Falcons are only favored because they are at home, but the line has already moved in favor of the Eagles slightly. Atlanta’s new head coach Arthur Smith should be able to make good use of Ryan and the weapons around him, but that won’t fix the defensive issues. The Eagles aren’t a great group themselves, but Philly’s offensive weapons should be successful here. In what is expected to be a high-scoring game, take the road team against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.