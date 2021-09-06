Odds for Steelers vs. Bills heading into Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2021 season in a meeting of playoff teams from a season ago. The Bills beat the Steelers 26-15 in 2020, with Buffalo’s defense shutting down Pittsburgh’s run game and forcing Ben Roethlisberger into two interceptions. The Bills will look to improve on an AFC championship game appearance from last year while the Steelers try to find another championship late in Roethlisberger’s career.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Steelers vs. Bills

Current point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bills -320, Steelers +250

Opening point spread: Bills -5

Point total: 49.5

Early pick: Bills -5

The line has shifted considerably towards the Steelers, but the Bills are still the favorite here. They went 13-3 last season and have an ascending quarterback playing with the best weapons of his career. Pittsburgh is a consistently strong team, but Roethlisberger has declined significantly over the last two seasons. With Buffalo at home, it’s easy to see why the Bills are favored. Pittsburgh has a good defense, but Allen and Stefon Diggs should find ways to beat it.

