Odds for Jets vs. Panthers approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will face his old team for the first time since the Jets traded him back in April.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Jets vs. Panthers

Point spread: Panthers -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Panthers -260, Jets +210

Opening point spread: Panthers -4.5

Point total: 43.5

Early pick: Panthers

It’s not a big surprise that the Panthers are the pick here, especially with newly-signed QB Sam Darnold. Darnold put up 2,208 passing yards with the Jets last year and is poised to have a great year, with a receiving corps consisting of Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore. Running back Christian McCaffrey, after a somewhat disappointing season in 2020 due to injuries, is poised to have a big season this year. He put up impressive numbers in the three games he played last year, and if you think in terms of extrapolating that throughout an entire NFL season, he should be massive for the Panthers this year. Combine that with the Jets’ abysmal 2020 season only winning two games, and it’s no wonder the Panthers are favorites in Week 1.

