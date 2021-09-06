Odds for Vikings vs. Bengals heading into Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. On Sunday, we’ll see an NFC North vs. AFC North battle with the Vikings traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Vikings vs. Bengals

Current point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Vikings -170, Bengals +150

Opening point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 48

Early pick: O48.5

The Vikings have had a contentious training camp due to COVID precautions but should they have all of their mainstays healthy and ready to go for the opener, they’ll hold up their end of the scoring bargain. Especially considering that overs hit in 11 of their 16 regular season games last season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals will see the return of Joe Burrow, who’s healthy and ready to go for Week 1. With the Bengals having weapons like Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and even the struggling rookie Ja’Marr Chase in tow, the Bengals should do enough scoring themselves to clear the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.