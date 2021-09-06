Odds for 49ers vs. Lions heading into Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. Week 1 will feature a NFC battle between one team trying to get back to the Super Bowl and another one undergoing a rebuild.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

49ers vs. Lions

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -320, Lions +250

Opening point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 45.5

Early pick: 49ers -7

The 49ers are understandably a touchdown favorite here with good reason. After an injury ravaged 2020 season, they have most of their offensive weapons back and healthy on top of adding to their arsenal with rookies like Trey Sermon. San Fran is 19-13 against the spread on the road under Kyle Shanahan so expect them to handle business at Ford Field on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.