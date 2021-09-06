Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans in Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans in Week 1 action as they look forward to the debut of their rookie QB Trevor Lawrence who was taken first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Jaguars vs. Texans

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -160, Texans +140

Opening point spread: Jaguars -2

Point total: 44.5

Early pick: Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, after a decent showing in preseason, will have his first real regular season test as the Jaguars take on the Texans in Week 1. He’ll be spoiled for choice with receivers like DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, and second-year WR Leviska Shenault. On top of that, the Texans’ defense gave up the second-highest rating in 2020 among pass defenses while allowing the highest completion percentage. Unless something changes for Houston, they’re poised to have a real tough day in the air and that could be the ultimate nail in the coffin for them in Week 1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.