Odds for Seahawks vs. Colts approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Seattle Seahawks hope to start off the 2021 season strong after a tumultuous offseason surrounding QB Russell Wilson. The Indianapolis Colts have had their own quarterback problems as the regular season approaches, but appear to be going with Carson Wentz after he cleared the COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Seahawks vs. Colts

Point spread: Seahawks -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -145, Colts +125

Opening point spread: Colts -1.5

Point total: 51.5

Early pick: Seahawks -2.5

Even if Wentz does re-discover his MVP form under head coach Frank Reich, he likely won’t be completely in rhythm Week 1. The Colts will be without WR T.Y. Hilton as well, meaning young receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell will need to step up. Seattle has a dynamic passing attack with Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett that should find success against Indy’s secondary. The Colts were tough defensively last season against the run, but ranked 20th in passing yards allowed per game.

