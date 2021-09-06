Odds for Cardinals vs. Titans approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Tennessee Titans made the move of the offseason by trading for star wide receiver Julio Jones to put alongside A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry in what suddenly becomes an explosive offense. The Arizona Cardinals enter a pivotal year for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray. This matchup features two high-powered offenses with suspect defenses.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Cardinals vs. Titans

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Cardinals +135, Titans -155

Opening point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 51

Early pick: Titans -3

The line has shifted slightly towards the Titans ahead of the opener, which is surprising given Tennessee’s COVID issues as the regular season gets closer. QB Ryan Tannehill is the most pivotal player involved in the protocol, but Tennessee should be clear a week before the game. The Cardinals should be excited to face the Titans’ porous scoring defense from a season ago, but will they have an answer for Henry, Brown and Jones? If Arizona can’t stop those guys, it won’t matter how many points Murray is able to put up.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.