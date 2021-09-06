Odds for Packers vs. Saints approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. Originally scheduled to be played at the Superdome in New Orleans, this NFC showdown was moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Packers vs. Saints

Point spread: Packers -4

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Packers -210, Saints +175

Opening point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 59

Early pick: O50

It’s tempting to fade the Saints considering their situation in being away from New Orleans as a result of the storm. However, they’ve been practicing in a controlled environment at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, for over a week and should be ready to go come kick off.

That’s why we’ll lean on the over as both offenses will be ready to fire right out the gate.

