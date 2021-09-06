Odds for Broncos vs. Giants approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The mid-afternoon slate Week 1 slate will feature an intra-conference matchup between two franchise striving to inch their way back into the postseason hunt.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Broncos vs. Giants

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Broncos -160, Giants +140

Opening point spread: Broncos -1

Point total: 43

Early pick: O42.5

The Giants were 3-13 in Overs last season, dead last in the NFL. But even with Saquon Barkley’s workload status unknown heading into Week 1, Daniel Jones and the New York offense should have plenty of opportunities to hold up their fair share of the scoring on Sunday. That combined with a Teddy Bridewater-led Broncos offense should be enough to get the total above 42.5.

