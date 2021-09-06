Odds for Bears vs. Rams approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The first Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC will feature two NFC playoff teams from last season.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Bears vs. Rams

Current point spread: Rams -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Rams -380, Bears +290

Opening point spread: Rams -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Early pick: Rams -7

The line has moved up to favor the Rams by a full touchdown and with good reason. Most of the Rams starters like new starting quarterback Matthew Stafford should be rested and ready to go after sitting out the preseason.

Also, the Bears are 6-7 against the spread as road underdogs under Matt Nagy and are starting Andy Dalton. Go with L.A. to cover at home in Week 1.

