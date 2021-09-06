Odds for Raiders vs. Ravens approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The first Monday Night Football matchup of the season will feature two potential playoff contenders in the AFC.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Raiders vs. Ravens

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Ravens -220, Raiders +180

Opening point spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 50.5

Early pick: O50.5

The over hit in 80 percent of Las Vegas’ games last season, the highest rate in the NFL. Derek Carr and company on offense will want to get loose on national television to start the year, putting pressure on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to keep up. Hammer the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.