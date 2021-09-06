Odds for Chargers vs. Washington approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Los Angeles Chargers enter Year 2 of the Justin Herbert era with a new head coach in Brandon Staley. The former defensive coordinator will look to shore up a talented, but oft-injured unit to help support what should be a dynamic offense. The Washington Football Team will once again play under the ambiguous monicker after failing to rebrand over the offseason. Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the helm as Washington tries to repeat as the NFC East champion.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Chargers vs. Washington

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Washington +100

Opening point spread: Washington -1

Point total: 43.5

Early pick: Washington +100

If you’ve ever followed the Chargers, you know how their games tend to go. Betting on the point spread is a surefire way to create panic. However, Washington at +100 on the moneyline is a good bet given the team was favored with the opening spread. The line has shifted towards Los Angeles, but only slightly. Herbert is rising, but Washington’s defense is one of the best in the league. In a close contest, back the Football Team at + odds.

