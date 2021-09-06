Odds for Browns vs. Chiefs approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs met in the playoffs last season, with the home team securing a 22-17 win with Patrick Mahomes sidelined for the end of the game.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Browns vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Chiefs -275, Browns +220

Opening point spread: -6

Point total: 52.5

Early pick: Chiefs -6

With everybody expected to suit up in this contest, the line has not moved. The Browns will have Odell Beckham Jr. this time around with the wide receiver fully recovered from an ACL injury. The Chiefs still have one of the best offenses in the league and the Browns aren’t far behind, creating a scenario where the over is in play even at 53.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.