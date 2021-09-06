Odds for Dolphins vs. Patriots approaching Week 1 of the NFL season

The NFL season is officially kicking off Thursday night, and we’ve got a full 16-game slate of action for the first time since the first week of January. The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will come into the season with promising young quarterbacks hoping they can eventually develop into franchise players.

Here’s a look at the current odds for the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots Week 1 matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook in comparison to how they looked when they first dropped on May 12th.

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Dolphins +135

Opening point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 45

Early pick: Dolphins +2.5

The line has not moved significantly even though the Patriots are going with rookie Mac Jones at quarterback, showing Cam Newton likely didn’t hold as much value as previously believed. The Dolphins won’t have to worry about Newton’s rushing ability in this one, but they’ll have their own concerns regarding Tua Tagovailoa as a quarterback. His ability to throw the ball deep will be worth monitoring.

