UTEP vs. Boise State odds heading into game week

The final game of Week 2’s Friday night slate will be a late one as the UTEP Miners face the Boise State Broncos in Boise, Idaho on Friday, September 10th at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

UTEP will enter Friday’s game as one of two FBS teams with a 2-0 record, though the Miners haven’t seen anything close to the talent they will face against Boise State after wins against New Mexico State and Bethune-Cookman. UTEP has done well running the football with running backs Ronald Awatt and Willie Eldridge as the two combined for 244 yards on the ground in Saturday’s game. Despite the record, the Miners are still considered to be among the worst teams in the country, and a trip to Boise could get ugly early.

Boise State suffered a brutal 36-31 loss to UCF in its opening game, giving up a late touchdown to the Golden Knights before QB Hank Bachmeier threw an interception to seal the game. The Broncos had a 24-7 lead at one point in the game but couldn’t hold on. Boise State has been viewed as a strong Group of 5 program, but is unable to match the heights of the late 2000s and early 2010s. An early loss doesn’t help the Broncos this year, but they should get back on track against UTEP.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Boise State -27

Total: 55

Moneyline: UTEP +1600, Boise State -3800

Key Injuries

UTEP Miners

No injuries to report

Boise State Broncos

No injuries to report

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.