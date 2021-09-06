Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina odds heading into game week

The Kansas Jayhawks started the Lance Leopold era with a victory in Week 1 and will now hit the road to Conway, SC, to avenge last year’s loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The game will take place on Friday, September 10 and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Kansas (1-0) picked up a 17-14 win in Week 1 over South Dakota and while they failed to cover as 11.5-point favorites, they’ll take any victory at this point. The offense was mostly pedestrian but quarterback Jason Bean did complete 65 percent of his passes and threw two touchdowns. Defensively, they forced three fumbles but didn’t recover any of them

Coastal Carolina (1-0) picked up where they left off from last season with a 52-14 thumping of The Citadel. The Chanticleers put up 610 yards of total offense and were buoyed by QB Grayson McCall (16-19, 262 yards, one touchdown) and running back Shermari Jones (nine carries, 100 yards, two touchdowns).

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal Carolina -26.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Kansas +1600, Coastal Carolina -3800

Key Injuries

Kansas

RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. Out For Season – Undisclosed

WR Kevin Terry Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

Coastal Carolina

No injuries to report

