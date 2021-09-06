Illinois vs. Virginia odds heading into game week

We have a morning Big Ten-ACC battle in the Commonwealth to get the Week 2 action started on Saturday when the Illinois Fighting Illini travels to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers. The game is set for Saturday, September 11 at 11 a.m. ET and will kick off on the ACC Network.

The high of Illinois (1-1) knocking off Nebraska to open the season quickly came crashing down late Saturday night with a 37-30 home loss to UTSA. The Illini defense yielded 497 yards on 6.1 yards per play to the Roadrunner offense in the loss. With starting quarterback Brandon Peters still out, Arthur Sitkowski stepped in once again and completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Virginia (1-0) did what they had to do and handled business in a 43-0 Week 1 blowout victory over William & Mary on Saturday. QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win where the Cavs’ offense scored in all five trips to the red zone.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Virginia -10

Total: 55

Moneyline: Illinois +310, Virginia -410

Key Injuries

Illinois

QB Brandon Peters Day-To-Day – Shoulder

WR Marquez Beason Day-To-Day – Hamstring

RB Chase Brown Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

LB Calvin Hart Jr. Out For Season – Leg

WR Jafar Armstrong Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

RB Chase Hayden Day-To-Day – Foot

WR Brian Hightower Out Indefinitely – Undisclosed

Virginia

LB Chico Bennett Jr. Out For Season – Achilles

WR Lavel Davis Jr Out For Season – Knee

WR Nathaniel Beal III Out For Season – Knee

TE Jelani Woods Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

