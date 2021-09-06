Miami-Ohio vs. Minnesota odds heading into game week

After seeing a top-five upset bid lip through their fingers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will try to regroup in Week 2 when welcoming the Miami Redhawks to Minneapolis. The game will take place on Saturday, September 11 at noon ET and will kick off on ESPNU.

Miami (0-1) was besieged by in-state rival Cincinnati 49-14 on Saturday in a game where they were outgained by over 250 yards on offense and racked up 100 yards in penalties. Running back Keyon Mozee took 15 carries for 80 yards in the loss.

Minnesota (0-1) had the nation on high alert on Thursday by entering halftime of their opener against No. 4 Ohio State up 14-10. The Buckeyes eventually got their bearings, however, and the Golden Gophers ultimately fell 45-31. The story early was running back Mohamed Ibrahim running wild for 163 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game in the second half with a leg injury. P.J. Fleck and staff are hoping to get him back soon.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Minnesota -20.5

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Miami-Ohio +750, Minnesota -1250

Key Injuries

Miami-Ohio

No injuries to report

Minnesota

RB Mohamed Ibrahim Day-To-Day – Leg

WR Mike Brown Stephens Day-To-Day – Head

WR Chris Autman Bell Day-To-Day – Leg

DB Jordan Howden Day-To-Day – Leg

