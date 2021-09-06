South Carolina vs. ECU odds heading into game week

A battle of the Carolinas will get the Week 2 action college football action started as the South Carolina Gamecocks will travel to Greenville, NC, to take on the ECU Pirates. The game will take place on Saturday, September 11 at noon ET and will kick off on ESPN2.

The Shane Beamer era got off to a smooth start for South Carolina (1-0) as they blasted East Carolina for a 46-0 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Zeb Noland’s transition from graduate assistant to top signal caller went mostly without a hitch as he threw four touchdowns in his Gamecock debut. Running back ZaQuandre White exploded for 128 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

ECU (0-1) couldn’t get a running game going and were effectively outflanked in a 33-19 loss to Appalachian State last Thursday in Charlotte. They were led defensively by Ja’Quan McMillan, who had eight tackles and an interception. Starting QB Holton Ahlers threw for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: ECU -2

Total: 55

Moneyline: South Carolina +115, ECU -135

Key Injuries

South Carolina

QB Jake Helfrich Out Indefinitely – Heart

RB Kevin Harris Day-To-Day – Back

DL Rick Sandidge Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

OL Hank Manos Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

QB Luke Doty Day-To-Day – Foot

ECU

No injuries to report

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.