Florida vs. USF odds heading into game week

A non-conference Sunshine State battle is set for national television on Saturday when the Florida Gators make the short trek down I-75 to Tampa take on the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. The game is set for Saturday, September 11 and will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Florida (1-0) handled business against Florida Atlantic on Saturday with a 35-14 victory but the talk of the game was the quarterback situation for the Gators. Starter Emory Jones struggled at points, throwing for just 113 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson only threw for 40 yards but made a bigger impact with his legs, running for 160 yards off seven carries and a TD. Head coach Dan Mullen and Richardson himself downplayed any QB controversy after the win but we’ll see if it continues to manifest itself on Saturday.

USF (0-1) was absolutely besieged in a 45-0 shutout loss to NC State last Thursday and similar to UF, they’re experiencing the makings of a QB controversy. Starter Cade Fortin was yanked early in favor of true freshman Timmy McClain, who led a few promising drives that ended with interceptions. That ultimately got him pulled in the second half for Fortin, so we’ll see who head coach Jeff Scott decides to go with as the Bulls’ starter against the Gators.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida -29

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Florida -6500, USF +2200

Key Injuries

Florida

CB Jaydon Hill Out For Season – Knee

USF

WR Christian Helms Late Oct – Foot

RB K’Wan Powell Out For Season – Knee

Safety Will Jones II Out For Season – Knee

