Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

An in-state battle within the state of Oklahoma is set for high noon when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane head to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will be played on Saturday, September 11 and will kick off at noon ET on FS1.

Oklahoma State (1-0) was dealt a huge blow right before their season opener against Missouri State on Saturday when it was announced that starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was out due to COVID-19 protocols. Backup Shane Illingworth handled his business well in a 23-16 victory, relying mostly on Tay Martin to power the offense. Martin had six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Tulsa (0-1) suffered the first FCS-over-FBS upset loss on Thursday when falling to UC Davis 19-17. The Golden Hurricane outgained them offensively but finished 2-10 on third downs and turned the ball over three times. Running back Deneric Prince had a nice game, taking 14 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -12.5

Total: 51

Moneyline: Tulsa +360, Oklahoma State -490

Key Injuries

Tulsa

WR Josh Stewart Out For Season – Undisclosed

QB Seth Boomer Day-To-Day – Knee

Oklahoma State

QB Spencer Sanders Out Indefinitely – Illness

