Rutgers vs. Syracuse odds heading into game week

Week 2 of the college football season will feature of former Big East rivals as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights travel up to upstate New York to battle the Syracuse Orange. The game will take place on Saturday, September 11 and will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Even with their season opener being moved from Thursday to Saturday due to damage done by Tropical Storm Ida, Rutgers (1-0) had no problem dominating Temple on Saturday for a 61-14 beatdown win. The defense did a bulk of the heavy lifting, forcing five turnovers that led to 21 points for the Scartlet Knights. Olakunle Fatukasi had a monster day of seven tackles, 2.5 sacks, and forced fumble. Offensively, six rushing touchdowns were split between a committee of four backs while quarterback Noah Vedral managed the offense.

Syracuse (1-0) didn’t look all that impressive on Saturday but notched a 29-9 road win at Ohio. Running back Sean Tucker was the star for the Orange, rushing for 181 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Rutgers -2

Total: 52

Moneyline: Rutgers -130, Syracuse +110

Key Injuries

Rutgers

DB Patrice Rene Day-To-Day – Undisclosed

Syracuse

No injuries to report

