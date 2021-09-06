Toledo vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to open its 2021 home slate in Week 2 when welcoming the Toledo Rockets to South Bend. The game is scheduled Saturday, September 11 and will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Toledo (1-0) managed to make light work of Norfolk State in a 49-10 season-opening win on Saturday. Quarterback DeQuan Finn was more effective on the ground, rushing for 82 yards and nine carries and a touchdown. Wide receiver Devin Maddox was the definition of a big play threat, taking two receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame survived a dramatic encounter in Tallahassee with a 41-38 overtime win over Florida State on Sunday night. Quarterback Jack Coan was 26-35 for 366 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, but UND struggled to run the ball at times with just 35 carries for 65 yards. There was also plenty of questionable tackling on defense that head coach Brian Kelly will want cleaned up ahead of Week 2.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -18.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Toledo +650, Notre Dame -1000

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Notre Dame -20

Opening Total: 52.5

Key Injuries

Toledo

No injuries to report

Notre Dame

RB Logan Diggs is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury

C’Bo Fleimeister is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury

LB Marist Liufau Out For Season – Ankle

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.