UAB vs. Georgia odds heading into game week

The Georgia Bulldogs are riding high off a dominant defensive performance in Charlotte and will make their home debut this weekend when welcoming the UAB Blazers to Athens. The game will be held on Saturday, September 11 and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

UAB (1-0) actually kicked off the Week 1 schedule in FBS last Wednesday when shutting out in-state foe Jacksonville State 31-0 in Montgomery. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns and receiver Trea Shropshire went off, catching five passes for 128 yards and a score himself.

Of course, Georgia (1-0) came out victorious in the marquee game of Week 1, a 10-3 win over Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It proved to be a defensive masterclass for the Bulldogs as they held the Tiger offense to just 180 total yards on 3.0 yards per play and two, yes, two rushing yards total. The lone touchdown of the night came when Chris Smith picked off DJ Uiagalelei and housed it 74 yards for a pick-six. UGA didn’t need much from quarterback JT Daniels, who threw for 135 yards and an interception.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -26.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: UAB +1400, Georgia -3300

Key Injuries

UAB

No injuries to report

Georgia

TE Arik Gilbert Day-To-Day – Personal

WR Dominick Blaylock Day-To-Day – Knee

DB Tykee Smith Day-To-Day – Foot

WR George Pickens Out Indefinitely – Knee

TE Darnell Washington Day-To-Day – Foot

