Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State odds heading into game week

Coming off their respective disasters in Week 1, both the Vanderbilt Commodores and Colorado State Rams hope the get some momentum going when facing each other in Fort Collins, CO, in Week 2. The game is set for Saturday, September 11 and will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

The Clark Lea era in Nashville got off to a rocky start on Saturday as Vanderbilt (0-1) suffered an embarrassing 23-3 defeat at the hands of East Tennessee State. The Commodores actually outgained the Buccaneers in total yardage but only managed one trip into the red zone. Quarterback Ken Seals was 20-13 through the air for 195 yards and an interception.

Colorado State (0-1) was also clipped by an FCS opponent, losing badly to South Dakota State 42-23. Jackrabbits quarterback Chris Oladokun and Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong Jr. had their way with the Rams’ defense and CSU was down by as many as 32 until the fourth quarter.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colorado State -5.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Vanderbilt +175, Colorado State -210

Key Injuries

Vanderbilt

No injuries to report.

Colorado State

DB Linwood Crump Out For Season – Upper Body

QB Matt Valecce Out For Season – Lower Body

