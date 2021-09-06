How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the September 6th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw continues its build towards Extreme Rules at the end of the month and tonight’s Labor Day edition of the show will air live from FTX Arena in Miami.

The south Florida crowd will be treated to a couple of No. 1 contenders matches as well as a Raw Women’s title match for tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Nia Jax ended up pinning Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week in a match that noticeably went of the script for brief periods of time. Jax dropped Flair on her neck multiple times and the chippiness escalated to a point where they were clearly trying to land shoot blows with one another. The two are scheduled for a rematch tonight, this time with Flair’s title on the line. We’ll see what transpires in this one.

Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Randy Orton or RKBro landed a massive victory over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP in the main event of last week’s episode of Raw. Tonight, there will be a seven-team tag team turmoil match where the winners will become the No. 1 contenders for the belts. We’ll see who emerges victorious and wins an opportunity to face Riddle and Orton.

Speaking of No. 1 contender matches, Drew Mcintyre will face Sheamus where the winner will get a championship opportunity against United States Champion Damian Priest. Priest pinned McIntyre in a triple threat match last week.