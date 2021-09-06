Report: Saquon Barkley ‘gearing up to play’ in Week 1 vs. Broncos

The New York Giants are closing in on a huge return to their roster. Running back Saquon Barkley “is gearing up to play” in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport. He has not been cleared yet from his 2020 ACL surgery, but if he responds well on Wednesday and Thursday at practice, he could get clearance.

Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 last season and Wayne Gallman was the primary replacement behind him. Gallman is gone now and the team added Devontae Booker to serve as Barkley’s backup. Given Barkley’s importance to the Giants roster, it would not be surprising to see a bit of a time share in Week 1. Barkley is the guy and if the team is confident he is good to go, they should be comfortable with him as their No. 1 guy, but with the team figuring out where exactly it is, I could see a slow easing back of sorts.

For fantasy football managers, he’s still a guy you start if he is active for Week 1. He was a first round pick in most leagues (I landed him with the last pick of the first round in a recent draft!). Even with some concerns about how the Giants will use him right out of the gate, you start him and hope for the best.