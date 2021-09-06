Report: Evan Engram a ‘long shot’ to play in Week 1 vas. Broncos

The New York Giants will likely be without tight end Evan Engram when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Ian Rapoport reported that Engram had a “really good week and weekend” of practice, but is a longshot to play on Sunday.

Engram injured his calf in the Giants preseason finale and there was reportedly some discussion about placing him on injured reserve to start the season. Revised IR rules allow for a player to return after three weeks, so while this is not a season-ender, it seems like the kind of injury that will cost Engram some time.

The Giants signed Kyle Rudolph to a 2-year $12 million deal this offseason, but he required foot surgery for an injury that cost him most of the season. He opened training camp on the PUP list and did not practice for the first time until August 25. He did not play in the Giants preseason finale. It is not ideal for building chemistry with Daniel Jones, but given his veteran status, he likely would have sat for much of the preseason even if healthy.

Rudolph will not be worth starting in Week 1 outside of deeper leagues. Engram still has tremendous talent and fantasy upside, but is not worth rostering at this point in basic re-draft leagues.