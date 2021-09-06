Dolphins place starting LT Austin Jackson, backup TE Adam Shaheen on Reserve/COVID-19 list

UPDATE: Shaheen tested positive, per Tom Pelissero, which means he will miss at least ten days because he is unvaccinated.

The Miami Dolphins have placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and reserve tight end Adam Shaheen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to open Week 1, per ESPN’s Field Yates. If Jackson is unable to return from the list this week, Greg Little would potentially start in his place.

The Dolphins are facing the New England Patriots to open the season and prior to the COVID-19 news were a three-point underdog on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The line has not yet moved, but Tua Tagovailoa losing his left tackle is sub-optimal, to say the least.

It is unclear if Jackson is vaccinated, but it seems likely Shaheen is not vaccinated. The latter spent time on the COVID-19 IR earlier in training camp and said the NFL would not “strongarm” him into getting vaccinated.

A vaccinated player can only go on the COVID-19 IR with a positive test, and can return after two negative tests more than 24 hours apart. An unvaccinated player would need to spend at least ten days on the COVID-19 IR if he tests positive — even if asymptomatic — and at least five days if a close contact.