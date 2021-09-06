Hawai’i vs. Oregon State odds heading into game week

It will be the third cross-Pacific trip in two weeks for the road team as the Hawai’i Warriors are off to Corvallis to face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 11th. The game is scheduled to air on FS1 at 11:00 p.m.

The Bows are 1-1 in the middle of their 13-game regular season, having been blown out by UCLA 44-10, then coming home to play their first game on-campus in decades in a 49-35 win over Portland State as Aloha Stadium is now scheduled for demolition. Fourth-year sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 43-72 this season for 525 yards, and has four touchdowns with three interceptions. So far the defense is conceding 6.3 yards per play and 4.6 yards per rush, numbers that won’t be helpful long term.

Oregon State lost and failed to cover in a 30-21 defeat at Purdue to open the season. Both quarterbacks Sam Noyer and Chance Nolan saw action, with the Beavers managing only 3.1 yards per rush. By the stats the game should have been closer, as OSU actually gained 5.8 yards per play to 5.3 for Purdue, but Noyer was intercepted for the game’s only turnover.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -11

Total: 61

Moneyline: Hawai’i +320, Oregon State -425

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Oregon State -12.5

Opening Total: 60.5

Key Injuries

Hawai’i

No injuries reported

Oregon State

No injuries reported

