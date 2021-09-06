Louisville vs. Ole Miss start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

College football closes out a wild Week 1 with a rare Monday night game. The Louisville Cardinals and Ole Miss Rebels are playing a neutral site game to open the season, facing off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game at WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The biggest piece of news surrounding this game is that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will not be able to attend after testing positive for COVID-19. There are no other reports of COVID-19 cases on one of the few fully vaccinated rosters in college football.

Ole Miss is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into game day. The Rebels are -380 on the moneyline while the Cardinals are +290. Total points is installed at 75 with the over and under evenly priced at -110