Mohamed Ibrahim to miss rest of the season with lower-leg injury

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to surgery needed after his injury against Ohio State during Week 1 action last Thursday.

“There is no replacing Mohamed Ibrahim’’ head coach PJ Fleck said in his Monday press conference. “He’s a special, special player.’’ The First-Team All-Big Ten and Third-Team All-American performer will be eligible to return to college next season, and likely the year after that as well if he chooses. He considered entering the 2021 NFL Draft and would have been a likely selection, but chose to return for his fourth season.

Ibrahim had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns before he went down late in the third quarter and was helped off the field. He was in a protective boot on the sidelines for the rest of the game, and Minny’s chance for an upset of the Big Ten favorites seemed to leave with him.

Minnesota faces Miami-Ohio on Saturday at noon in Minneapolis. The Gophers are currently a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.