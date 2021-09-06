Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to surgery needed after his injury against Western Michigan during Week 1 action last Saturday..

“Ronnie Bell is out for the season with a knee injury,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday during his media availability. “It’ll be a tough grueling rehab, as all injuries are. If anybody can do it, Ronnie will.”

Bell had just one catch on Saturday, but it was a 76-yard touchdown grab from Cade McNamara. He was injured while returning a punt 31 yards in the second quarter.

A three-year starter, Bell led the Wolverines with 48 receptions for 758 yards in 2019, and 26 catches for 401 yards during the shortened 2020 season. He was projected to potentially be Michigan’s first 1,000-yard pass catcher since Jeremy Gallon in 2013.

Michigan faces Washington on Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are currently a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.