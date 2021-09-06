Dak Prescott listed as a full participant in practice ahead of season opener

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be at full strength offensively heading into Week 1. The team listed QB Dak Prescott as a full participant in Monday’s practice, according to the team’s first injury report ahead of the season opener Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott is the key for Dallas’ offense. He was on track for a historic season in 2020, but suffered a gruesome leg injury which ended his campaign. The quarterback spent much of the offseason dealing with a shoulder problem, getting multiple MRIs done to ensure there was no serious damage. With the current report, he appears to be ready to go for the 2021 opener.

The Cowboys are underdogs at +8 according the DraftKings Sportsbook, but that’s largely due to a lackluster defense. With Prescott under center, Dallas has the offensive firepower to match Tampa Bay in what should be a great start to the new season. Prescott is also the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year at +210.