Who will coach for Ole Miss vs. Louisville without Lane Kiffin? Can he still call in plays?

Lane Kiffin is home from tonight’s Ole Miss vs. Louisville game with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Kiffin’s been one of the most dynamic leaders in moving football forward, so what happens when he’s unable to call in the plays?

First of all, any communication from Kiffin at home to the sideline or press box is strictly verboten by the rules of football. Coaches can’t be on the phone or even text a coach or someone else on the sideline. Whether that happens or not depends on who you ask, but it would certainly not be ok for anyone not in the stadium to actually call games play-to-play.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will likely call the plays, and he’s certainly qualified. Lebby was the playcaller for the 2019 Central Florida Knights while working for Josh Heupel, a coach he originally met as an undergrad at Oklahoma. Lebby was also a quality control and position coach at Baylor from 2008-2016, so he knows quality offense.

As for the head coaching duties, Ole miss is keeping that close to the vest for now. But the relationship between Kiffin and starting quarterback Matt Corral is strong, and we’ll see how he performs without his biggest backer on the sideline this evening.