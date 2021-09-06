Antonio Brown a full participant in Bucs first practice of Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their first injury report of Week 1 and their offense is looking to be in good shape on the health front. Wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up on the first practice participation report with a knee injury, but he was a full participant.

Brown had knee surgery in the offseason before signing a one-year incentive-laden deal to return to Tampa Bay. He played in the preseason and by all accounts is in good shape for the coming season.

Brown has dealt with a host of legal issues in recent years and it’s not entirely clear if everything has been settled or if only a portion of his civil suit issues have been resolved. Whatever the status, beat writers have reported he has been looking good in camp and there is some buzz for the team’s third receiver behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

As fantasy drafts wrap up, Brown is currently going #89 overall in standard leagues. Evans is going #34 and Godwin is going #41. Brown played in eight games last year and finished with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. With a full season, he could make some noise and be a value option at his current ADP.