Quarterback rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

It’s football time! Time to let out a barbaric yawp or three. It’s a whole new season with plenty of great games to start the year. Quarterbacks run this league and they power many of the fantasy points for our fake teams. There will be some fun quarterback matchups this first week of the season.

Compelling QB Matchups

One of the best games, as far as fantasy players, will be the first game of the season on Thursday night when the Cowboys take on the world champion Buccaneers. The Bucs are still favored by a bit 8-points, but we’ll get to see how Dak Prescott looks in his return to action.

The Steelers fizzled out last season along with Ben Roethlisberger’s arm. They’ll face a Buffalo Bills team led by Josh Allen that seems primed to once again go deep in the playoffs. It would be a huge win for the Steelers to overcome the Bills 6.5-point advantage.

Joe Burrow will make his return to the field against the Vikings and their vaccine-adverse quarterback. There still aren’t great expectations for the Bengals, but the Vikings are only favored by 3-points on the road. This game could be a close one if Burrow shows up from the get-go.

Sam Darnold gets to face the team that dumped him for a shiny new quarterback this off season, as the Jets take on the Panthers in Carolina. The Jets are 5.5-point underdogs with rookie Zach Wilson going on the road, but this game is a true wildcard with two new quarterbacks facing off.

First overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence gets an easy start to his NFL career as he takes on the Houston Texans and perennial backup Tyrod Taylor. They Jaguars are favored by 3-points in Houston. That shows us just how bad the oddsmakers think this Texans team will be in 2021.

Tua Tagovailoa will take on Mac Jones as the old college teammates face off in Week 1. The Patriots took a step backwards last season after Tom Brady moved on, but Bill Belichick hopes Jones is the missing piece to his team returning to the postseason. The Dolphins had a strong 2020, but will have a division with the Bills and a likely better Patriots team this year. This game has a lot of meaning early on.