Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during a NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bears defeated the Titans 27-24. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When we think of non-PPR running backs we think of hard-nosed, between the tackles backs like Derrick Henry and Gus Edwards. But with them being such a rare breed at this point, any back that can get the bulk of the work can be considered a non-PPR back worth using in fantasy. Let’s look at some of those backs who will see a lot of work in Week 1.

Compelling RB matchups

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings face Joe Mixon and the Bengals in Cincinnati. These two backs are both every-down backs this season and if they can stay healthy, should both have high floors in fantasy football. We know what Cook can do, but Mixon has only shown glimpses. This is his year to prove he can handle being one of the few 20-touch backs in the league.

Alvin Kamara has 58 touchdowns and Aaron Jones has 43 touchdowns in their first four seasons. That’s 101 touchdowns in 104 games played between the two. The Packers and Saints take on each other in Week 1 and you really can’t find a more compelling running back matchup, especially for fantasy.

Najee Harris is the key to turning the Steelers offense around, which is a tall order for any running back in this era of football. His matchup with the duo of Zach Moss and Devin Singletary isn’t exactly a compelling watch, but by himself, he’ll make for must-see TV. The Bills offense is going to be great again, so Harris will have a lot on his shoulders in this first game. He should see the ball over 20 times, but can he truly be the deciding factor?

The Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers face off with two backs that can both be weapons in the receiving game. Austin Ekeler is more of a receiver slash running back while Gibson was a receiver slash running back in college. Washington didn’t use him as much as a receiver last season as many thought they would, but we keep hearing that head coach Ron Rivera wants to use him like he used Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Washington is going to be hard to run on and the Chargers are going to be hard to pass deep on, so there could be plenty touches through the air for the backs in this one.

RB Standard Rankings Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs NYJ
2 Derrick Henry TEN vs ARI
3 Dalvin Cook MIN @ CIN
4 Alvin Kamara NO vs GB
5 Aaron Jones GB @ NO
6 Nick Chubb CLE @ KC
7 Najee Harris PIT @ BUF
8 Jonathan Taylor IND vs SEA
9 Joe Mixon CIN vs MIN
10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ TB
11 Antonio Gibson WAS vs LAC
12 Gus Edwards BAL @ LV
13 Saquon Barkley NYG vs DEN
14 Miles Sanders PHI @ ATL
15 Raheem Mostert SF @ DET
16 Austin Ekeler LAC @ WAS
17 Damien Harris NE vs MIA
18 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs CLE
19 James Robinson JAC @ HOU
20 Chris Carson SEA @ IND
21 David Montgomery CHI @ LAR
22 Josh Jacobs LV vs BAL
23 Mike Davis ATL vs PHI
24 Darrell Henderson LAR vs CHI
25 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NE
26 Kareem Hunt CLE @ KC
27 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ NYG
28 Chase Edmonds ARI @ TEN
29 Javonte Williams DEN @ NYG
30 D'Andre Swift DET vs SF
31 Ronald Jones II TB vs DAL
32 Trey Sermon SF @ DET
33 James Conner ARI @ TEN
34 Leonard Fournette TB vs DAL
35 Zack Moss BUF vs PIT
36 David Johnson HOU vs JAC
37 Jamaal Williams DET vs SF
38 Kenyan Drake LV vs BAL
39 AJ Dillon GB @ NO
40 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ CAR
41 Devin Singletary BUF vs PIT
42 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs JAC
43 Michael Carter NYJ @ CAR
44 Nyheim Hines IND vs SEA
45 Carlos Hyde JAC @ HOU
46 Tony Pollard DAL @ TB
47 J.D. McKissic WAS vs LAC
48 Sony Michel LAR vs CHI
49 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ LV
50 Rashaad Penny SEA @ IND
51 Latavius Murray NO vs GB
52 Ty Johnson NYJ @ CAR
53 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs GB
54 Malcolm Brown MIA @ NE
55 Devontae Booker NYG vs DEN
56 Darrel Williams KC vs CLE
57 James White NE vs MIA
58 Alex Collins SEA @ IND
59 Giovani Bernard TB vs DAL
60 Boston Scott PHI @ ATL
61 Alexander Mattison MIN @ CIN
62 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NE
63 Justin Jackson LAC @ WAS
64 Mark Ingram II HOU vs JAC
65 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ ATL
66 Marlon Mack IND vs SEA
67 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs MIA
68 Damien Williams CHI @ LAR
69 Joshua Kelley LAC @ WAS
70 Larry Rountree III LAC @ WAS
71 Jerick McKinnon KC vs CLE
72 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NYJ
73 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BUF
74 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ IND
75 Justice Hill BAL @ LV
76 Jordan Wilkins IND vs SEA
77 Matt Breida BUF vs PIT
78 Samaje Perine CIN vs MIN
79 La'Mical Perine NYJ @ CAR
80 Kalen Ballage PIT @ BUF
81 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs PHI
82 Jaret Patterson WAS vs LAC
83 Peyton Barber LV vs BAL
84 Devine Ozigbo JAC @ HOU
85 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs DAL
86 Jake Funk LAR vs CHI
87 Elijah Mitchell SF @ DET
88 Kylin Hill GB @ NO
89 Rex Burkhead HOU vs JAC
90 Jordan Howard PHI @ ATL
91 Travis Homer SEA @ IND
92 Chris Evans CIN vs MIN
93 Trayveon Williams CIN vs MIN
94 Trey Ragas LV vs BAL
95 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ HOU
96 Khalil Herbert CHI @ LAR
97 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ BUF
98 JaMycal Hasty SF @ DET
99 Jermar Jefferson DET vs SF
100 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ KC
101 Royce Freeman CAR vs NYJ
102 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ DET
103 Alec Ingold LV vs BAL
104 Corey Clement DAL @ TB

