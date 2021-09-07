 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 30, 2021 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NFL season is so close it fills the air with pizza, beer and Doritos commercials. Thursday night will be Sunday Night Football on Thursday, which is three days before Sunday, but still called Sunday Night Football, just to clear things up. That game might be a blowout or we might just CeeDee Lamb break out for 300 yards and five touchdowns, but the blowout is more-likely. Tom Brady isn’t going into this season with a torn up knee, no real off season with a new team, and no receiving back. I’m no Brady sycophant, but it really doesn’t seem fair.

Injury news

Zach Martin, OT, Cowboys

Martin os on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Bucs tough defensive line. That does not bode well for Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott in his first game back since his gruesome ankle injury.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

All signs continue to be good for Barkley to be ready to start Week 1 against the Broncos. It’s hard to say how much of a workload he’ll see, but he’s likely going to be startable even if he’s on a snap count.

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

Hill hadn’t practiced much this training camp with an ankle injury, but now he’s out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Ravens are going to add some running back help, but right now it’s all Gus Edwards and Ty’son Williams.

Sony Michel, RB, Rams

Michel was recently traded to the Rams to work behind or alongside or in front of Darrell Henderson. He’ll need to learn the playbook first, but is “on track” to play Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Henderson should be the lead back no matter what for this first week.

Darrell Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RBs, Chiefs

Both Chiefs backs came into this week hurting, as Williams was dealing with a concussion and CEH with an ankle injury. The good news is that both look like they’ll be ready to go against the Browns in the opener.

Giovani Bernard, RB, Buccaneers

Bernard returned to practice on Monday, which is a good sign he’ll be ready to go for their their Thursday night game against the Cowboys. Bernard was seen strictly on third-downs as the team’s receiving back while Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones fight for work on first and second downs. It’s not going to be great of fantasy football.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs NYJ
2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ CIN
3 Alvin Kamara NO vs GB
4 Derrick Henry TEN vs ARI
5 Aaron Jones GB @ NO
6 Najee Harris PIT @ BUF
7 Nick Chubb CLE @ KC
8 Jonathan Taylor IND vs SEA
9 Joe Mixon CIN vs MIN
10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ TB
11 Austin Ekeler LAC @ WAS
12 Antonio Gibson WAS vs LAC
13 Saquon Barkley NYG vs DEN
14 Miles Sanders PHI @ ATL
15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs CLE
16 James Robinson JAC @ HOU
17 Raheem Mostert SF @ DET
18 Gus Edwards BAL @ LV
19 Chris Carson SEA @ IND
20 David Montgomery CHI @ LAR
21 Josh Jacobs LV vs BAL
22 Damien Harris NE vs MIA
23 Mike Davis ATL vs PHI
24 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NE
25 Darrell Henderson LAR vs CHI
26 Kareem Hunt CLE @ KC
27 Chase Edmonds ARI @ TEN
28 D'Andre Swift DET vs SF
29 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ NYG
30 Ronald Jones II TB vs DAL
31 Javonte Williams DEN @ NYG
32 Trey Sermon SF @ DET
33 James Conner ARI @ TEN
34 Leonard Fournette TB vs DAL
35 David Johnson HOU vs JAC
36 Jamaal Williams DET vs SF
37 Kenyan Drake LV vs BAL
38 Zack Moss BUF vs PIT
39 Nyheim Hines IND vs SEA
40 Devin Singletary BUF vs PIT
41 AJ Dillon GB @ NO
42 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ CAR
43 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs JAC
44 Michael Carter NYJ @ CAR
45 J.D. McKissic WAS vs LAC
46 Tony Pollard DAL @ TB
47 Carlos Hyde JAC @ HOU
48 James White NE vs MIA
49 Sony Michel LAR vs CHI
50 Giovani Bernard TB vs DAL
51 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ LV
52 Latavius Murray NO vs GB
53 Ty Johnson NYJ @ CAR
54 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs GB
55 Rashaad Penny SEA @ IND
56 Malcolm Brown MIA @ NE
57 Darrel Williams KC vs CLE
58 Devontae Booker NYG vs DEN
59 Boston Scott PHI @ ATL
60 Alex Collins SEA @ IND
61 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NE
62 Alexander Mattison MIN @ CIN
63 Justin Jackson LAC @ WAS
64 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ ATL
65 Mark Ingram II HOU vs JAC
66 Damien Williams CHI @ LAR
67 Marlon Mack IND vs SEA
68 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs MIA
69 Jerick McKinnon KC vs CLE
70 Joshua Kelley LAC @ WAS
71 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NYJ
72 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ IND
73 Larry Rountree III LAC @ WAS
74 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BUF
75 Justice Hill BAL @ LV
76 Jordan Wilkins IND vs SEA
77 Matt Breida BUF vs PIT
78 Samaje Perine CIN vs MIN
79 Kalen Ballage PIT @ BUF
80 La'Mical Perine NYJ @ CAR
81 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs PHI
82 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs DAL
83 Rex Burkhead HOU vs JAC
84 Jaret Patterson WAS vs LAC
85 Eno Benjamin ARI @ TEN
86 Jordan Howard PHI @ ATL
87 Jake Funk LAR vs CHI
88 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ HOU
89 Travis Homer SEA @ IND
90 Devine Ozigbo JAC @ HOU
91 Elijah Mitchell SF @ DET
92 Chris Evans CIN vs MIN
93 Peyton Barber LV vs BAL
94 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ BUF
95 Kylin Hill GB @ NO
96 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ DET
97 Khalil Herbert CHI @ LAR
98 Trayveon Williams CIN vs MIN
99 JaMycal Hasty SF @ DET
100 Corey Clement DAL @ TB
101 Trey Ragas LV vs BAL
102 Jermar Jefferson DET vs SF
103 Alec Ingold LV vs BAL
104 Royce Freeman CAR vs NYJ
105 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ KC

