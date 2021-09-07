Running back PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

The NFL season is so close it fills the air with pizza, beer and Doritos commercials. Thursday night will be Sunday Night Football on Thursday, which is three days before Sunday, but still called Sunday Night Football, just to clear things up. That game might be a blowout or we might just CeeDee Lamb break out for 300 yards and five touchdowns, but the blowout is more-likely. Tom Brady isn’t going into this season with a torn up knee, no real off season with a new team, and no receiving back. I’m no Brady sycophant, but it really doesn’t seem fair.
Injury news
Zach Martin, OT, Cowboys
Martin os on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Bucs tough defensive line. That does not bode well for Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott in his first game back since his gruesome ankle injury.
Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
All signs continue to be good for Barkley to be ready to start Week 1 against the Broncos. It’s hard to say how much of a workload he’ll see, but he’s likely going to be startable even if he’s on a snap count.
Justice Hill, RB, Ravens
Hill hadn’t practiced much this training camp with an ankle injury, but now he’s out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Ravens are going to add some running back help, but right now it’s all Gus Edwards and Ty’son Williams.
Sony Michel, RB, Rams
Michel was recently traded to the Rams to work behind or alongside or in front of Darrell Henderson. He’ll need to learn the playbook first, but is “on track” to play Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Henderson should be the lead back no matter what for this first week.
Darrell Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RBs, Chiefs
Both Chiefs backs came into this week hurting, as Williams was dealing with a concussion and CEH with an ankle injury. The good news is that both look like they’ll be ready to go against the Browns in the opener.
Giovani Bernard, RB, Buccaneers
Bernard returned to practice on Monday, which is a good sign he’ll be ready to go for their their Thursday night game against the Cowboys. Bernard was seen strictly on third-downs as the team’s receiving back while Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones fight for work on first and second downs. It’s not going to be great of fantasy football.
Running back PPR rankings for Week 1
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|@ CIN
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs GB
|4
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|vs ARI
|5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ NO
|6
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|@ BUF
|7
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|@ KC
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs SEA
|9
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs MIN
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ TB
|11
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ WAS
|12
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|vs LAC
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs DEN
|14
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|@ ATL
|15
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|vs CLE
|16
|James Robinson
|JAC
|@ HOU
|17
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|@ DET
|18
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|@ LV
|19
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|@ IND
|20
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|@ LAR
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs BAL
|22
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs MIA
|23
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs PHI
|24
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|@ NE
|25
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|vs CHI
|26
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|@ KC
|27
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ TEN
|28
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs SF
|29
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ NYG
|30
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs DAL
|31
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ NYG
|32
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|@ DET
|33
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ TEN
|34
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|vs DAL
|35
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs JAC
|36
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs SF
|37
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs BAL
|38
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs PIT
|39
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|vs SEA
|40
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs PIT
|41
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ NO
|42
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|43
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|vs JAC
|44
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|45
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|vs LAC
|46
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ TB
|47
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|@ HOU
|48
|James White
|NE
|vs MIA
|49
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs CHI
|50
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|vs DAL
|51
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|@ LV
|52
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|vs GB
|53
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|54
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|vs GB
|55
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|@ IND
|56
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|@ NE
|57
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs CLE
|58
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs DEN
|59
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ ATL
|60
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ IND
|61
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|@ NE
|62
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ CIN
|63
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ WAS
|64
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ ATL
|65
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|vs JAC
|66
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ LAR
|67
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|vs SEA
|68
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs MIA
|69
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|vs CLE
|70
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ WAS
|71
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|72
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|@ IND
|73
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ WAS
|74
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|@ BUF
|75
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|@ LV
|76
|Jordan Wilkins
|IND
|vs SEA
|77
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|vs PIT
|78
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs MIN
|79
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|@ BUF
|80
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|81
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|vs PHI
|82
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|vs DAL
|83
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs JAC
|84
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|vs LAC
|85
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|@ TEN
|86
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|@ ATL
|87
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|vs CHI
|88
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|@ HOU
|89
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|@ IND
|90
|Devine Ozigbo
|JAC
|@ HOU
|91
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ DET
|92
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|vs MIN
|93
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs BAL
|94
|Jaylen Samuels
|PIT
|@ BUF
|95
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|@ NO
|96
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ DET
|97
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ LAR
|98
|Trayveon Williams
|CIN
|vs MIN
|99
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|@ DET
|100
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|@ TB
|101
|Trey Ragas
|LV
|vs BAL
|102
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|vs SF
|103
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|vs BAL
|104
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|105
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|@ KC