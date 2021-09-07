Running back PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

The NFL season is so close it fills the air with pizza, beer and Doritos commercials. Thursday night will be Sunday Night Football on Thursday, which is three days before Sunday, but still called Sunday Night Football, just to clear things up. That game might be a blowout or we might just CeeDee Lamb break out for 300 yards and five touchdowns, but the blowout is more-likely. Tom Brady isn’t going into this season with a torn up knee, no real off season with a new team, and no receiving back. I’m no Brady sycophant, but it really doesn’t seem fair.

Injury news

Zach Martin, OT, Cowboys

Martin os on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Bucs tough defensive line. That does not bode well for Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott in his first game back since his gruesome ankle injury.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

All signs continue to be good for Barkley to be ready to start Week 1 against the Broncos. It’s hard to say how much of a workload he’ll see, but he’s likely going to be startable even if he’s on a snap count.

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

Hill hadn’t practiced much this training camp with an ankle injury, but now he’s out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Ravens are going to add some running back help, but right now it’s all Gus Edwards and Ty’son Williams.

Sony Michel, RB, Rams

Michel was recently traded to the Rams to work behind or alongside or in front of Darrell Henderson. He’ll need to learn the playbook first, but is “on track” to play Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Henderson should be the lead back no matter what for this first week.

Darrell Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RBs, Chiefs

Both Chiefs backs came into this week hurting, as Williams was dealing with a concussion and CEH with an ankle injury. The good news is that both look like they’ll be ready to go against the Browns in the opener.

Giovani Bernard, RB, Buccaneers

Bernard returned to practice on Monday, which is a good sign he’ll be ready to go for their their Thursday night game against the Cowboys. Bernard was seen strictly on third-downs as the team’s receiving back while Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones fight for work on first and second downs. It’s not going to be great of fantasy football.