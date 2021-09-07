Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

There are a ton of great wide receivers playing in the league and starting Week 1 most are healthy! That means we should see some big games out of this diverse and talented set of 2021 NFL receivers.
Compelling WR matchups
The opening kickoff on Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have the most receiver talent on the field at one time for Week 1. We’ve already seen that Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are truly great receivers. But there is is young gun in their midst as CeeDee Lamb looks to break out with the help of Dak Prescott, who he didn’t have for most of last season. This game has the second highest over/under of the week and I expect there to be some fireworks.
When the Cardinals and Titans face each other on Sunday there will be a whole lot of receptions and yards on the field as Deandre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown face off in Tennessee. Green has hit a wall, but there may still be some receptions left in reserve, but Jones, Hopkins and Brown are all playing at elite levels when healthy. It will be fun watching this group.
The Vikings have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and they’ll face the Bengals, who have one of the best young receiving groups in the league. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase have the ability to take the NFL by storm while Jefferson went ballistic last season and Thielen caught all the touchdowns. Can Jefferson repeat? Will Chase overcome his preseason drops to put up the numbers we know he can? Will Higgins step up even higher with a full year of Joe Burrow? This should be a great game for receiver action.
WR Standard Rankings Week 1
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ NO
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs CLE
|3
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs PHI
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ IND
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ CIN
|6
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ TEN
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs PIT
|8
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ WAS
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs DAL
|10
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs DAL
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs LAC
|12
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs ARI
|13
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ TB
|14
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs ARI
|15
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|16
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs CHI
|17
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ LAR
|18
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ CIN
|19
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ DET
|20
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs MIN
|21
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs CHI
|22
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ KC
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ IND
|24
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ BUF
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ ATL
|26
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ BUF
|27
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ TB
|28
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ NYG
|29
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs DEN
|30
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ DET
|31
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ HOU
|32
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs JAC
|33
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|34
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs MIN
|35
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ NYG
|36
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ KC
|37
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|38
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ LV
|39
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|@ BUF
|40
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|vs DAL
|41
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ HOU
|42
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs MIN
|43
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ TB
|44
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ WAS
|45
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|vs LAC
|46
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs SEA
|47
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|@ HOU
|48
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ NE
|49
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ NE
|50
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|vs BAL
|51
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs CLE
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs MIA
|53
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs PIT
|54
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|55
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs GB
|56
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs PHI
|57
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs DEN
|58
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs MIA
|59
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ LAR
|60
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs GB
|61
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ ATL
|62
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|vs SEA
|63
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|vs SF
|64
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ TEN
|65
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|66
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs PIT
|67
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|@ NYG
|68
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ TEN
|69
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs DEN
|70
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ ATL
|71
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs PIT
|72
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ NO
|73
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ LV
|74
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs BAL
|75
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|76
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs SF
|77
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ TEN
|78
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs CHI
|79
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ NO
|80
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ NO
|81
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ KC
|82
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs MIA
|83
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs CHI
|84
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ BUF
|85
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|vs ARI
|86
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs BAL
|87
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs DEN
|88
|Breshad Perriman
|CHI
|@ LAR
|89
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs LAC
|90
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs SEA
|91
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|92
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ IND
|93
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|vs JAC
|94
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|vs SF
|95
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ KC
|96
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs CLE
|97
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|98
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|@ WAS
|99
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs JAC
|100
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ NYG
|101
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs PHI
|102
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ NO
|103
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs DAL
|104
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ NE
|105
|Keke Coutee
|IND
|vs SEA
|106
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs CLE
|107
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs MIN
|108
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ LAR
|109
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ ATL
|110
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs LAC
|111
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|@ ATL
|112
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ LAR
|113
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ DET
|114
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|vs CHI
|115
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs DAL
|116
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs LAC
|117
|Mohamed Sanu
|SF
|@ DET
|118
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|@ TEN
|119
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ NE
|120
|David Moore
|LV
|vs BAL
|121
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs PHI
|122
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ CIN
|123
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs PIT
|124
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs GB
|125
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|vs CLE
|126
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs JAC
|127
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ IND
|128
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs GB
|129
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ KC
|130
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|@ CIN
|131
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|MIA
|@ NE
|132
|Willie Snead IV
|LV
|vs BAL
|133
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|@ LV
|134
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ KC
|135
|Steven Sims Jr.
|PIT
|@ BUF
|136
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ WAS
|137
|Kelvin Harmon
|WAS
|vs LAC
|138
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ LV
|139
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs DEN
|140
|Jalen Hurd
|SF
|@ DET
|141
|Frank Darby
|ATL
|vs PHI