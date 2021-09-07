 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field on August 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

There are a ton of great wide receivers playing in the league and starting Week 1 most are healthy! That means we should see some big games out of this diverse and talented set of 2021 NFL receivers.

Compelling WR matchups

The opening kickoff on Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have the most receiver talent on the field at one time for Week 1. We’ve already seen that Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are truly great receivers. But there is is young gun in their midst as CeeDee Lamb looks to break out with the help of Dak Prescott, who he didn’t have for most of last season. This game has the second highest over/under of the week and I expect there to be some fireworks.

When the Cardinals and Titans face each other on Sunday there will be a whole lot of receptions and yards on the field as Deandre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown face off in Tennessee. Green has hit a wall, but there may still be some receptions left in reserve, but Jones, Hopkins and Brown are all playing at elite levels when healthy. It will be fun watching this group.

The Vikings have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and they’ll face the Bengals, who have one of the best young receiving groups in the league. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase have the ability to take the NFL by storm while Jefferson went ballistic last season and Thielen caught all the touchdowns. Can Jefferson repeat? Will Chase overcome his preseason drops to put up the numbers we know he can? Will Higgins step up even higher with a full year of Joe Burrow? This should be a great game for receiver action.

WR Standard Rankings Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ NO
2 Tyreek Hill KC vs CLE
3 Calvin Ridley ATL vs PHI
4 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ IND
5 Justin Jefferson MIN @ CIN
6 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ TEN
7 Stefon Diggs BUF vs PIT
8 Keenan Allen LAC @ WAS
9 Mike Evans TB vs DAL
10 Chris Godwin TB vs DAL
11 Terry McLaurin WAS vs LAC
12 A.J. Brown TEN vs ARI
13 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ TB
14 Julio Jones TEN vs ARI
15 D.J. Moore CAR vs NYJ
16 Robert Woods LAR vs CHI
17 Allen Robinson II CHI @ LAR
18 Adam Thielen MIN @ CIN
19 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ DET
20 Tee Higgins CIN vs MIN
21 Cooper Kupp LAR vs CHI
22 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ KC
23 Tyler Lockett SEA @ IND
24 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BUF
25 DeVonta Smith PHI @ ATL
26 Chase Claypool PIT @ BUF
27 Amari Cooper DAL @ TB
28 Courtland Sutton DEN @ NYG
29 Kenny Golladay NYG vs DEN
30 Deebo Samuel SF @ DET
31 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ HOU
32 Brandin Cooks HOU vs JAC
33 Robby Anderson CAR vs NYJ
34 Tyler Boyd CIN vs MIN
35 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ NYG
36 Jarvis Landry CLE @ KC
37 Corey Davis NYJ @ CAR
38 Marquise Brown BAL @ LV
39 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ BUF
40 Antonio Brown TB vs DAL
41 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ HOU
42 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs MIN
43 Michael Gallup DAL @ TB
44 Mike Williams LAC @ WAS
45 Curtis Samuel WAS vs LAC
46 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs SEA
47 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ HOU
48 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ NE
49 DeVante Parker MIA @ NE
50 Henry Ruggs III LV vs BAL
51 Mecole Hardman KC vs CLE
52 Jakobi Meyers NE vs MIA
53 Cole Beasley BUF vs PIT
54 Elijah Moore NYJ @ CAR
55 Marquez Callaway NO vs GB
56 Russell Gage ATL vs PHI
57 Sterling Shepard NYG vs DEN
58 Nelson Agholor NE vs MIA
59 Darnell Mooney CHI @ LAR
60 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs GB
61 Jalen Reagor PHI @ ATL
62 Parris Campbell IND vs SEA
63 Tyrell Williams DET vs SF
64 Christian Kirk ARI @ TEN
65 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs NYJ
66 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs PIT
67 KJ Hamler DEN @ NYG
68 Rondale Moore ARI @ TEN
69 Darius Slayton NYG vs DEN
70 Quez Watkins PHI @ ATL
71 Gabriel Davis BUF vs PIT
72 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ NO
73 Sammy Watkins BAL @ LV
74 Bryan Edwards LV vs BAL
75 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ CAR
76 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs SF
77 A.J. Green ARI @ TEN
78 DeSean Jackson LAR vs CHI
79 Randall Cobb GB @ NO
80 Allen Lazard GB @ NO
81 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ KC
82 Kendrick Bourne NE vs MIA
83 Van Jefferson LAR vs CHI
84 James Washington PIT @ BUF
85 Josh Reynolds TEN vs ARI
86 Hunter Renfrow LV vs BAL
87 Kadarius Toney NYG vs DEN
88 Breshad Perriman CHI @ LAR
89 Dyami Brown WAS vs LAC
90 Zach Pascal IND vs SEA
91 Denzel Mims NYJ @ CAR
92 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ IND
93 Anthony Miller HOU vs JAC
94 Quintez Cephus DET vs SF
95 Rashard Higgins CLE @ KC
96 Demarcus Robinson KC vs CLE
97 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ CAR
98 Josh Palmer LAC @ WAS
99 Nico Collins HOU vs JAC
100 Tim Patrick DEN @ NYG
101 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs PHI
102 Amari Rodgers GB @ NO
103 Scotty Miller TB vs DAL
104 Preston Williams MIA @ NE
105 Keke Coutee IND vs SEA
106 Byron Pringle KC vs CLE
107 Auden Tate CIN vs MIN
108 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ LAR
109 Greg Ward PHI @ ATL
110 Adam Humphries WAS vs LAC
111 Travis Fulgham PHI @ ATL
112 Damiere Byrd CHI @ LAR
113 Trent Sherfield SF @ DET
114 Tutu Atwell LAR vs CHI
115 Tyler Johnson TB vs DAL
116 Cam Sims WAS vs LAC
117 Mohamed Sanu SF @ DET
118 Andy Isabella ARI @ TEN
119 Albert Wilson MIA @ NE
120 David Moore LV vs BAL
121 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs PHI
122 Dede Westbrook MIN @ CIN
123 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs PIT
124 Deonte Harris NO vs GB
125 Cornell Powell KC vs CLE
126 Chris Conley HOU vs JAC
127 Freddie Swain SEA @ IND
128 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs GB
129 Demetric Felton CLE @ KC
130 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN @ CIN
131 Jakeem Grant Sr. MIA @ NE
132 Willie Snead IV LV vs BAL
133 Tylan Wallace BAL @ LV
134 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ KC
135 Steven Sims Jr. PIT @ BUF
136 Jalen Guyton LAC @ WAS
137 Kelvin Harmon WAS vs LAC
138 Devin Duvernay BAL @ LV
139 Collin Johnson NYG vs DEN
140 Jalen Hurd SF @ DET
141 Frank Darby ATL vs PHI

