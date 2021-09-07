 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL season is just two days away. is that right? It doesn’t even seem real, but here it is. This Thursday we’ll get to see the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in what could be a high-scoring affair. And if you like wide receivers, how about Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb? That’s a group of pass catchers worth keeping your eye on.

Below we go through the fantasy football Week 1 rankings for PPR wide receiver, after we take a look at some injury news.

Injury news

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Aiyuk returned to practice on Monday from a hamstring injury. As long as he has no setbacks, he should be ready to go as the 49ers No. 1 wide receiver against the lowly Detroit Lions.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team

Samuel “looked good” at practice on Monday according to head coach Ron Rivera. It appears he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Chargers, but we can’t be sure he’ll play a full complement of snaps.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets

Crowder went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but since he is vaccinated he’ll have a chance to play in Week 1 against the Panthers. He’ll need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart. That gives him a chance to be cleared in two days.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

Hilton was put on injured reserve after neck surgery, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. Hilton’s body is wearing down and the team will look to Michael Pittman to take over as the No. 1 receiver this season.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ NO
2 Tyreek Hill KC vs CLE
3 Calvin Ridley ATL vs PHI
4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ TEN
5 Stefon Diggs BUF vs PIT
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ IND
7 Justin Jefferson MIN @ CIN
8 Keenan Allen LAC @ WAS
9 Chris Godwin TB vs DAL
10 Terry McLaurin WAS vs LAC
11 Mike Evans TB vs DAL
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ TB
13 A.J. Brown TEN vs ARI
14 Allen Robinson II CHI @ LAR
15 Julio Jones TEN vs ARI
16 Robert Woods LAR vs CHI
17 D.J. Moore CAR vs NYJ
18 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BUF
19 Cooper Kupp LAR vs CHI
20 Tyler Lockett SEA @ IND
21 Tee Higgins CIN vs MIN
22 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ DET
23 Adam Thielen MIN @ CIN
24 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ KC
25 DeVonta Smith PHI @ ATL
26 Amari Cooper DAL @ TB
27 Chase Claypool PIT @ BUF
28 Deebo Samuel SF @ DET
29 Courtland Sutton DEN @ NYG
30 Tyler Boyd CIN vs MIN
31 Kenny Golladay NYG vs DEN
32 Robby Anderson CAR vs NYJ
33 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ HOU
34 Jarvis Landry CLE @ KC
35 Brandin Cooks HOU vs JAC
36 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ NYG
37 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ BUF
38 Corey Davis NYJ @ CAR
39 Marquise Brown BAL @ LV
40 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ HOU
41 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs MIN
42 Antonio Brown TB vs DAL
43 Curtis Samuel WAS vs LAC
44 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs SEA
45 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ HOU
46 Michael Gallup DAL @ TB
47 Mike Williams LAC @ WAS
48 DeVante Parker MIA @ NE
49 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ NE
50 Cole Beasley BUF vs PIT
51 Jakobi Meyers NE vs MIA
52 Russell Gage ATL vs PHI
53 Sterling Shepard NYG vs DEN
54 Elijah Moore NYJ @ CAR
55 Mecole Hardman KC vs CLE
56 Marquez Callaway NO vs GB
57 Henry Ruggs III LV vs BAL
58 Darnell Mooney CHI @ LAR
59 Nelson Agholor NE vs MIA
60 Jalen Reagor PHI @ ATL
61 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs GB
62 Parris Campbell IND vs SEA
63 Christian Kirk ARI @ TEN
64 Tyrell Williams DET vs SF
65 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs NYJ
66 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs PIT
67 Rondale Moore ARI @ TEN
68 KJ Hamler DEN @ NYG
69 Darius Slayton NYG vs DEN
70 Quez Watkins PHI @ ATL
71 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ CAR
72 Sammy Watkins BAL @ LV
73 Bryan Edwards LV vs BAL
74 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs SF
75 Gabriel Davis BUF vs PIT
76 A.J. Green ARI @ TEN
77 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ NO
78 Randall Cobb GB @ NO
79 DeSean Jackson LAR vs CHI
80 Allen Lazard GB @ NO
81 Hunter Renfrow LV vs BAL
82 Kendrick Bourne NE vs MIA
83 Van Jefferson LAR vs CHI
84 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ KC
85 Josh Reynolds TEN vs ARI
86 James Washington PIT @ BUF
87 Kadarius Toney NYG vs DEN
88 Dyami Brown WAS vs LAC
89 Breshad Perriman CHI @ LAR
90 Denzel Mims NYJ @ CAR
91 Zach Pascal IND vs SEA
92 Anthony Miller HOU vs JAC
93 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ IND
94 Quintez Cephus DET vs SF
95 Demarcus Robinson KC vs CLE
96 Rashard Higgins CLE @ KC
97 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ CAR
98 Josh Palmer LAC @ WAS
99 Nico Collins HOU vs JAC
100 Tim Patrick DEN @ NYG
101 Keke Coutee IND vs SEA
102 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs PHI
103 Amari Rodgers GB @ NO
104 Preston Williams MIA @ NE
105 Byron Pringle KC vs CLE
106 Greg Ward PHI @ ATL
107 Scotty Miller TB vs DAL
108 Travis Fulgham PHI @ ATL
109 Adam Humphries WAS vs LAC
110 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ LAR
111 Auden Tate CIN vs MIN
112 Damiere Byrd CHI @ LAR
113 Trent Sherfield SF @ DET
114 Tutu Atwell LAR vs CHI
115 Mohamed Sanu SF @ DET
116 Andy Isabella ARI @ TEN
117 Cam Sims WAS vs LAC
118 Albert Wilson MIA @ NE
119 Tyler Johnson TB vs DAL
120 David Moore LV vs BAL
121 Dede Westbrook MIN @ CIN
122 Deonte Harris NO vs GB
123 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs PIT
124 Chris Conley HOU vs JAC
125 Cornell Powell KC vs CLE
126 Freddie Swain SEA @ IND
127 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs PHI
128 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs GB
129 Jakeem Grant Sr. MIA @ NE
130 Demetric Felton CLE @ KC
131 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN @ CIN
132 Willie Snead IV LV vs BAL
133 Tylan Wallace BAL @ LV
134 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ KC
135 Steven Sims Jr. PIT @ BUF
136 Jalen Guyton LAC @ WAS
137 Devin Duvernay BAL @ LV
138 Kelvin Harmon WAS vs LAC
139 Frank Darby ATL vs PHI
140 Collin Johnson NYG vs DEN
141 Jalen Hurd SF @ DET

