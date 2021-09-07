Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

The 2021 NFL season is just two days away. is that right? It doesn’t even seem real, but here it is. This Thursday we’ll get to see the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in what could be a high-scoring affair. And if you like wide receivers, how about Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb? That’s a group of pass catchers worth keeping your eye on.

Below we go through the fantasy football Week 1 rankings for PPR wide receiver, after we take a look at some injury news.

Injury news

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Aiyuk returned to practice on Monday from a hamstring injury. As long as he has no setbacks, he should be ready to go as the 49ers No. 1 wide receiver against the lowly Detroit Lions.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team

Samuel “looked good” at practice on Monday according to head coach Ron Rivera. It appears he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Chargers, but we can’t be sure he’ll play a full complement of snaps.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets

Crowder went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but since he is vaccinated he’ll have a chance to play in Week 1 against the Panthers. He’ll need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart. That gives him a chance to be cleared in two days.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

Hilton was put on injured reserve after neck surgery, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. Hilton’s body is wearing down and the team will look to Michael Pittman to take over as the No. 1 receiver this season.