Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

The 2021 NFL season is just two days away. is that right? It doesn’t even seem real, but here it is. This Thursday we’ll get to see the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in what could be a high-scoring affair. And if you like wide receivers, how about Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb? That’s a group of pass catchers worth keeping your eye on.
Below we go through the fantasy football Week 1 rankings for PPR wide receiver, after we take a look at some injury news.
Injury news
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
Aiyuk returned to practice on Monday from a hamstring injury. As long as he has no setbacks, he should be ready to go as the 49ers No. 1 wide receiver against the lowly Detroit Lions.
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team
Samuel “looked good” at practice on Monday according to head coach Ron Rivera. It appears he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Chargers, but we can’t be sure he’ll play a full complement of snaps.
Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets
Crowder went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but since he is vaccinated he’ll have a chance to play in Week 1 against the Panthers. He’ll need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart. That gives him a chance to be cleared in two days.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
Hilton was put on injured reserve after neck surgery, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. Hilton’s body is wearing down and the team will look to Michael Pittman to take over as the No. 1 receiver this season.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ NO
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs CLE
|3
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs PHI
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ TEN
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs PIT
|6
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ IND
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ CIN
|8
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ WAS
|9
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs DAL
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs LAC
|11
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs DAL
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ TB
|13
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs ARI
|14
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ LAR
|15
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs ARI
|16
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs CHI
|17
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|18
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ BUF
|19
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs CHI
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ IND
|21
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs MIN
|22
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ DET
|23
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ CIN
|24
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ KC
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ ATL
|26
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ TB
|27
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ BUF
|28
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ DET
|29
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ NYG
|30
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs MIN
|31
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs DEN
|32
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|33
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ HOU
|34
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ KC
|35
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs JAC
|36
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ NYG
|37
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|@ BUF
|38
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|39
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ LV
|40
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ HOU
|41
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs MIN
|42
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|vs DAL
|43
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|vs LAC
|44
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs SEA
|45
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|@ HOU
|46
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ TB
|47
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ WAS
|48
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ NE
|49
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ NE
|50
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs PIT
|51
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs MIA
|52
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs PHI
|53
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs DEN
|54
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|55
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs CLE
|56
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs GB
|57
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|vs BAL
|58
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ LAR
|59
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs MIA
|60
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ ATL
|61
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs GB
|62
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|vs SEA
|63
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ TEN
|64
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|vs SF
|65
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|66
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs PIT
|67
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ TEN
|68
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|@ NYG
|69
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs DEN
|70
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ ATL
|71
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|72
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ LV
|73
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs BAL
|74
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs SF
|75
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs PIT
|76
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ TEN
|77
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ NO
|78
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ NO
|79
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs CHI
|80
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ NO
|81
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs BAL
|82
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs MIA
|83
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs CHI
|84
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ KC
|85
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|vs ARI
|86
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ BUF
|87
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs DEN
|88
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs LAC
|89
|Breshad Perriman
|CHI
|@ LAR
|90
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|91
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs SEA
|92
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|vs JAC
|93
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ IND
|94
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|vs SF
|95
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs CLE
|96
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ KC
|97
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|98
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|@ WAS
|99
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs JAC
|100
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ NYG
|101
|Keke Coutee
|IND
|vs SEA
|102
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs PHI
|103
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ NO
|104
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ NE
|105
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs CLE
|106
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ ATL
|107
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs DAL
|108
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|@ ATL
|109
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs LAC
|110
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ LAR
|111
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs MIN
|112
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ LAR
|113
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ DET
|114
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|vs CHI
|115
|Mohamed Sanu
|SF
|@ DET
|116
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|@ TEN
|117
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs LAC
|118
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ NE
|119
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs DAL
|120
|David Moore
|LV
|vs BAL
|121
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ CIN
|122
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs GB
|123
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs PIT
|124
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs JAC
|125
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|vs CLE
|126
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ IND
|127
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs PHI
|128
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs GB
|129
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|MIA
|@ NE
|130
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ KC
|131
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|@ CIN
|132
|Willie Snead IV
|LV
|vs BAL
|133
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|@ LV
|134
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ KC
|135
|Steven Sims Jr.
|PIT
|@ BUF
|136
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ WAS
|137
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ LV
|138
|Kelvin Harmon
|WAS
|vs LAC
|139
|Frank Darby
|ATL
|vs PHI
|140
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs DEN
|141
|Jalen Hurd
|SF
|@ DET