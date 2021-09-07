 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last season there were very few tight ends who you could call good fantasy football contributors. There are always those guys who we think will break out with a bigger workload, but then they never get a bigger workload. Figuring out a team’s offensive schemes and how they pertain to tight ends is never easy. We know that Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle are going to get their usage, but after those studs, it gets tougher to find safe fantasy tight ends.

Tight End streamers

With so few sure things, streaming tight ends becomes a viable option. Week 1 it’s tougher to do that without solid information on pass routes run, targets, and the like, but it’s worth a shot.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Giants

This situation is worth monitoring, as Evan Engram is a long shot to play and Kaden Smith missed practice on Monday. Rudolph recently passed his physical and could end up as the healthiest tight end on the team as they take on the Broncos.

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

Knox is a bit of a dart throw, but all signs have been good this training camp. Knox has taken a step forward according to beat writers and coaches and I expect him to be a solid red zone target this season.

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles

It seemed inevitable that Ertz would be traded this offseason, but it never materialized. And it appears he’s had a strong camp and will be used alongside Dallas Goedert. Goedert has been the preferred tight end to draft, but Ertz is going to be a factor and he gets the lowly Falcons in Week 1.

TE Standard Rankings Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs CLE
2 George Kittle SF @ DET
3 Darren Waller LV vs BAL
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ LV
5 Kyle Pitts ATL vs PHI
6 T.J. Hockenson DET vs SF
7 Robert Tonyan GB @ NO
8 Logan Thomas WAS vs LAC
9 Dallas Goedert PHI @ ATL
10 Jonnu Smith NE vs MIA
11 Noah Fant DEN @ NYG
12 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NE
13 Evan Engram NYG vs DEN
14 Rob Gronkowski TB vs DAL
15 Tyler Higbee LAR vs CHI
16 Austin Hooper CLE @ KC
17 Gerald Everett SEA @ IND
18 Zach Ertz PHI @ ATL
19 Eric Ebron PIT @ BUF
20 Jared Cook LAC @ WAS
21 Cole Kmet CHI @ LAR
22 Anthony Firkser TEN vs ARI
23 Hunter Henry NE vs MIA
24 Blake Jarwin DAL @ TB
25 Dawson Knox BUF vs PIT
26 Tyler Conklin MIN @ CIN
27 Hayden Hurst ATL vs PHI
28 Dan Arnold CAR vs NYJ
29 O.J. Howard TB vs DAL
30 Jimmy Graham CHI @ LAR
31 Adam Trautman NO vs GB
32 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs DEN
33 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ CIN
34 Jack Doyle IND vs SEA
35 Jordan Akins HOU vs JAC
36 Dalton Schultz DAL @ TB
37 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs SEA
38 Juwan Johnson NO vs GB
39 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ CAR
40 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ BUF
41 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ WAS
42 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs MIN
43 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ NYG
44 Kylen Granson IND vs SEA
45 Jacob Harris LAR vs CHI
46 Ian Thomas CAR vs NYJ
47 David Njoku CLE @ KC
48 Brevin Jordan HOU vs JAC
49 Will Dissly SEA @ IND
50 Geoff Swaim TEN vs ARI
51 Harrison Bryant CLE @ KC
52 Cameron Brate TB vs DAL
53 Darren Fells DET vs SF
54 Drew Sample CIN vs MIN
55 Noah Gray KC vs CLE
56 Hunter Bryant DET vs SF

