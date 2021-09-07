Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

There aren’t many stars in the making at tight end this season, especially after Irv Smith Jr. went down with a season-ending injury, but there are a few worth keeping an eye on this season. It’s tough finding any consistency at the tight end position for fantasy football, but Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Logan Thomas, and Robert Tonyan all feel like they could take another step toward that consistency this season. It will be interesting to watch this group do their thing.

Injury news

Noah Fant, TE, Broncos

Fant has been dealing with a leg injury, but was able to return to practice on Monday. It sounds like he should be good to go on Sunday against a Giants defense that could be a good one to target this season with tight ends.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Engram appears to be a “long shot” to play this week with a calf injury. Kaden Smith would be the healthiest tight end for the Giants, but he was on the sidelines doing rehab work on Monday. It appears Kyle Rudolph, who had off season foot surgery and is just getting back up to speed, could be the healthiest Giants tight end this weekend.

Adam Shaheen, TE, Dolphins

Shaheen, who says he won’t be forced by the NFL into taking a proven vaccine administered to over a billion humans, will miss Week 1 due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.