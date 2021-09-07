Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

There aren’t many stars in the making at tight end this season, especially after Irv Smith Jr. went down with a season-ending injury, but there are a few worth keeping an eye on this season. It’s tough finding any consistency at the tight end position for fantasy football, but Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Logan Thomas, and Robert Tonyan all feel like they could take another step toward that consistency this season. It will be interesting to watch this group do their thing.
Injury news
Noah Fant, TE, Broncos
Fant has been dealing with a leg injury, but was able to return to practice on Monday. It sounds like he should be good to go on Sunday against a Giants defense that could be a good one to target this season with tight ends.
Evan Engram, TE, Giants
Engram appears to be a “long shot” to play this week with a calf injury. Kaden Smith would be the healthiest tight end for the Giants, but he was on the sidelines doing rehab work on Monday. It appears Kyle Rudolph, who had off season foot surgery and is just getting back up to speed, could be the healthiest Giants tight end this weekend.
Adam Shaheen, TE, Dolphins
Shaheen, who says he won’t be forced by the NFL into taking a proven vaccine administered to over a billion humans, will miss Week 1 due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs CLE
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|@ DET
|3
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs BAL
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ LV
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs PHI
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs SF
|7
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|vs LAC
|8
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ NO
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ ATL
|10
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@ NYG
|11
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ NE
|12
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs MIA
|13
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs DEN
|14
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ KC
|15
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ IND
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs CHI
|17
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|vs DAL
|18
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|@ ATL
|19
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|@ BUF
|20
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ LAR
|21
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs ARI
|22
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs MIA
|23
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ WAS
|24
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|@ TB
|25
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ CIN
|26
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|vs PHI
|27
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs PIT
|28
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|29
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|@ LAR
|30
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|vs DAL
|31
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs DEN
|32
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|vs GB
|33
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|@ CIN
|34
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs SEA
|35
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|vs JAC
|36
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ TB
|37
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs GB
|38
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs SEA
|39
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|@ CAR
|40
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|@ BUF
|41
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|vs MIN
|42
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|vs NYJ
|43
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ WAS
|44
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|@ NYG
|45
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|vs SEA
|46
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|vs CHI
|47
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|vs JAC
|48
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ KC
|49
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|vs ARI
|50
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ IND
|51
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|@ KC
|52
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs DAL
|53
|Darren Fells
|DET
|vs SF
|54
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|vs MIN
|55
|Hunter Bryant
|DET
|vs SF
|56
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs CLE