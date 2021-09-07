 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There aren’t many stars in the making at tight end this season, especially after Irv Smith Jr. went down with a season-ending injury, but there are a few worth keeping an eye on this season. It’s tough finding any consistency at the tight end position for fantasy football, but Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Logan Thomas, and Robert Tonyan all feel like they could take another step toward that consistency this season. It will be interesting to watch this group do their thing.

Injury news

Noah Fant, TE, Broncos

Fant has been dealing with a leg injury, but was able to return to practice on Monday. It sounds like he should be good to go on Sunday against a Giants defense that could be a good one to target this season with tight ends.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Engram appears to be a “long shot” to play this week with a calf injury. Kaden Smith would be the healthiest tight end for the Giants, but he was on the sidelines doing rehab work on Monday. It appears Kyle Rudolph, who had off season foot surgery and is just getting back up to speed, could be the healthiest Giants tight end this weekend.

Adam Shaheen, TE, Dolphins

Shaheen, who says he won’t be forced by the NFL into taking a proven vaccine administered to over a billion humans, will miss Week 1 due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs CLE
2 George Kittle SF @ DET
3 Darren Waller LV vs BAL
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ LV
5 Kyle Pitts ATL vs PHI
6 T.J. Hockenson DET vs SF
7 Logan Thomas WAS vs LAC
8 Robert Tonyan GB @ NO
9 Dallas Goedert PHI @ ATL
10 Noah Fant DEN @ NYG
11 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NE
12 Jonnu Smith NE vs MIA
13 Evan Engram NYG vs DEN
14 Austin Hooper CLE @ KC
15 Gerald Everett SEA @ IND
16 Tyler Higbee LAR vs CHI
17 Rob Gronkowski TB vs DAL
18 Zach Ertz PHI @ ATL
19 Eric Ebron PIT @ BUF
20 Cole Kmet CHI @ LAR
21 Anthony Firkser TEN vs ARI
22 Hunter Henry NE vs MIA
23 Jared Cook LAC @ WAS
24 Blake Jarwin DAL @ TB
25 Tyler Conklin MIN @ CIN
26 Hayden Hurst ATL vs PHI
27 Dawson Knox BUF vs PIT
28 Dan Arnold CAR vs NYJ
29 Jimmy Graham CHI @ LAR
30 O.J. Howard TB vs DAL
31 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs DEN
32 Adam Trautman NO vs GB
33 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ CIN
34 Jack Doyle IND vs SEA
35 Jordan Akins HOU vs JAC
36 Dalton Schultz DAL @ TB
37 Juwan Johnson NO vs GB
38 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs SEA
39 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ CAR
40 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ BUF
41 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs MIN
42 Ian Thomas CAR vs NYJ
43 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ WAS
44 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ NYG
45 Kylen Granson IND vs SEA
46 Jacob Harris LAR vs CHI
47 Brevin Jordan HOU vs JAC
48 David Njoku CLE @ KC
49 Geoff Swaim TEN vs ARI
50 Will Dissly SEA @ IND
51 Harrison Bryant CLE @ KC
52 Cameron Brate TB vs DAL
53 Darren Fells DET vs SF
54 Drew Sample CIN vs MIN
55 Hunter Bryant DET vs SF
56 Noah Gray KC vs CLE

