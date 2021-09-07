D/ST rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

Fantasy football defense and special teams is always tough, but in Week 1 it can be incredibly difficult. Defenses change and sometimes it’s difficult for us to see just how much they change. An injury here, a retirement there, a free agent loss somewhere, they all impact a defense.
Streaming options
Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team
I am a big fan of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but when he gets into turnover mode, it can get ugly. The Chargers get safety Derwin James back this season and he’s going to make a difference in the defensive backfield.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Mac Jones looked good against second stringers and vanilla defenses, but when the pressure comes, he’s going to make mistakes and the Dolphins secondary will capitalize on those mistakes.
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
Zach Wilson is known for forcing passes in college and I don’t see that changing in Week 1 of his NFL career. Add in a group of offensive players that haven’t proven anything as a group and the Panthers can win the turnover battle this week.
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara can only do so much and the Saints are severely lacking at top tier offensive talent after him. We know Jameis Winston can throw picks with the best of them. He even holds the record for doing just that.
Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
Carson Wentz was a walking and running turnover last season. And when trying to outscore Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Wentz will need to do more than hand the ball off.
D/ST rankings for Week 1
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs CHI
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ DET
|3
|Denver Broncos
|@ NYG
|4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ WAS
|5
|New England Patriots
|vs MIA
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|@ NO
|7
|Washington Football Team
|vs LAC
|8
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ LV
|9
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs SEA
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ BUF
|11
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs DAL
|12
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ IND
|13
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ CIN
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ HOU
|15
|Chicago Bears
|@ LAR
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|vs PIT
|17
|Carolina Panthers
|vs NYJ
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs CLE
|19
|Miami Dolphins
|@ NE
|20
|New York Jets
|@ CAR
|21
|New Orleans Saints
|vs GB
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ ATL
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs PHI
|24
|New York Giants
|vs DEN
|25
|Tennessee Titans
|vs ARI
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|@ KC
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|@ TB
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ TEN
|29
|Houston Texans
|vs JAC
|30
|Detroit Lions
|vs SF
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs MIN
|32
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs BAL