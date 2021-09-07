D/ST rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

Fantasy football defense and special teams is always tough, but in Week 1 it can be incredibly difficult. Defenses change and sometimes it’s difficult for us to see just how much they change. An injury here, a retirement there, a free agent loss somewhere, they all impact a defense.

Streaming options

I am a big fan of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but when he gets into turnover mode, it can get ugly. The Chargers get safety Derwin James back this season and he’s going to make a difference in the defensive backfield.

Mac Jones looked good against second stringers and vanilla defenses, but when the pressure comes, he’s going to make mistakes and the Dolphins secondary will capitalize on those mistakes.

Zach Wilson is known for forcing passes in college and I don’t see that changing in Week 1 of his NFL career. Add in a group of offensive players that haven’t proven anything as a group and the Panthers can win the turnover battle this week.

Alvin Kamara can only do so much and the Saints are severely lacking at top tier offensive talent after him. We know Jameis Winston can throw picks with the best of them. He even holds the record for doing just that.

Carson Wentz was a walking and running turnover last season. And when trying to outscore Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Wentz will need to do more than hand the ball off.