D/ST rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Fantasy football defense and special teams is always tough, but in Week 1 it can be incredibly difficult. Defenses change and sometimes it’s difficult for us to see just how much they change. An injury here, a retirement there, a free agent loss somewhere, they all impact a defense.

Streaming options

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

I am a big fan of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but when he gets into turnover mode, it can get ugly. The Chargers get safety Derwin James back this season and he’s going to make a difference in the defensive backfield.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Mac Jones looked good against second stringers and vanilla defenses, but when the pressure comes, he’s going to make mistakes and the Dolphins secondary will capitalize on those mistakes.

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

Zach Wilson is known for forcing passes in college and I don’t see that changing in Week 1 of his NFL career. Add in a group of offensive players that haven’t proven anything as a group and the Panthers can win the turnover battle this week.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara can only do so much and the Saints are severely lacking at top tier offensive talent after him. We know Jameis Winston can throw picks with the best of them. He even holds the record for doing just that.

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz was a walking and running turnover last season. And when trying to outscore Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Wentz will need to do more than hand the ball off.

D/ST rankings for Week 1

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Los Angeles Rams vs CHI
2 San Francisco 49ers @ DET
3 Denver Broncos @ NYG
4 Los Angeles Chargers @ WAS
5 New England Patriots vs MIA
6 Green Bay Packers @ NO
7 Washington Football Team vs LAC
8 Baltimore Ravens @ LV
9 Indianapolis Colts vs SEA
10 Pittsburgh Steelers @ BUF
11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs DAL
12 Seattle Seahawks @ IND
13 Minnesota Vikings @ CIN
14 Jacksonville Jaguars @ HOU
15 Chicago Bears @ LAR
16 Buffalo Bills vs PIT
17 Carolina Panthers vs NYJ
18 Kansas City Chiefs vs CLE
19 Miami Dolphins @ NE
20 New York Jets @ CAR
21 New Orleans Saints vs GB
22 Philadelphia Eagles @ ATL
23 Atlanta Falcons vs PHI
24 New York Giants vs DEN
25 Tennessee Titans vs ARI
26 Cleveland Browns @ KC
27 Dallas Cowboys @ TB
28 Arizona Cardinals @ TEN
29 Houston Texans vs JAC
30 Detroit Lions vs SF
31 Cincinnati Bengals vs MIN
32 Las Vegas Raiders vs BAL

