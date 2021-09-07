Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, September 7th

Let’s begin this short work week with a big slate of MLB games on DraftKings. There are 12 games on the main slate, and a few teams immediately pop out as solid stack options. They won’t be cheap, but the upside that each of them present makes them worth paying for.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, September 7th.

Reds vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

Nick Castellanos ($5,200)

Joey Votto ($4,900)

Jonathan India ($4,500)

The Reds are swooning at a terrible time and against even more terrible opponents. They have lost seven of nine games, which have included recent defeats at the hands of the Marlins, Tigers and these Cubs. They are obviously much better than this, and I think it’s worth betting on them turning it around today in a liikely bullpen game for Chicago. Don’t forget that Votto hit six home runs during a four-game set at Wrigley in July. Castellanos has an outstanding 1.160 career OPS through 156 at-bats at the friendly confines. If you are going to load up on those two sluggers, you might as well add India at the top of the lineup. He has shown signs of life over the past few days following a rather prolonged slump

Royals vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez ($5,800)

Whit Merrifield ($5,200)

Adalberto Mondesi ($4,400)

Stacking against the Orioles is always a pretty sound strategy. I know dishing out $5,800 for a catcher is rather exorbitant, but it’s hard to argue with Perez’s results; we may be witnessing the best display of power from any catcher in MLB history. You have to like his chances of going deep at Baltimore’s bandbox. Mondesi won’t be in the Royals’ lineup every day, but since he didn’t start on Labor Day, it’s safe to assume he’ll be in there today. Even still, he recorded 10 DraftKings points Monday thanks to two stolen bases. He has registered six steals since coming off the injured list on Sept. 1 and has racked up double-digit DK points in each of his past four games.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 9:40 p.m. ET

Ketel Marte ($5,100)

Carson Kelly ($4,800)

David Peralta ($3,100)

The Rangers trying to get Spencer Howard to rediscover the form that made him a top prospect a couple of years ago. Through three starts with his new club, he’s still searching as he has given up eight earned runs in 7.1 innings. He’ll start tonight against the D-backs, who make for a sneaky stack candidate. Marte has a .962 OPS over his past 20 games. Kelly hasn’t been nearly as successful lately as he was during the season’s first half, but right-handed hitters have been much more successful versus the righty Howard, so I’ll take a stab with him over the likes of Pavin Smith. However, I’ll still make room for the lefty-hitting Peralta, who is 17-for-40 (.425) since Aug. 22 and is pretty easy to fit in at his price.