Tracking MLB betting action for Tuesday, September 7th

It’s a full-slate Tuesday, so there are plenty of directions to go if you are looking to cash in on some MLB bets tonight.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, September 7th

Reds -1.5 vs. Cubs (+100)

Cincinnati is really damaging its Wild Card chances with a host of losses against sub-.500 teams recently. That has to turn around, and I think it will tonight as the Reds send Wade Miley to the bump. When he faced the Cubs on Aug. 16, he posted seven shutout innings in a 14-5 victory. Cincy’s offense is much too good to continue being held down; they are in a get-right spot today as the Cubs will employ a bullpen game.

Wade Miley over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

We’ll stay in Wrigley, where Miley will face an offense that has struck out an MLB-high 278 times over the past month. The crafty veteran lefty is not known for his K count, but this is a pretty low number even for him. Oh, and that previously mentioned seven-inning start he had against the Cubs last month? He finished that day with seven strikeouts. And yet, the under here is listed at -125.

White Sox vs. Athletics over 9.5 runs (+100)

The White Sox have one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball thanks to Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and others. They should be able to do considerable damage against James Kaprielian, who has allowed 22 earned runs over his past 29.2 innings, spanning six starts. On the other side, the White Sox have recalled Jimmy Lambert to possibly start tonight. He has a 9.00 ERA through eight innings this year. Ultimately, 10 runs should not be a difficult bar for this game to clear.

Tigers (+105) vs. Pirates

If not for betting, would anyone outside of Detroit or Pittsburgh actually watch this game? I digress...

The Tigers have actually been one of baseball’s better teams since early May; if the season had started on May 8, they would be in second place in the American League Central and just a few games out of a Wild Card spot right now. Meanwhile, the Pirates are the second-worst team in the National League. Even though it’s on the road, Detroit is a pretty enticing bet for as long as it’s getting plus money.

